Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Fans wait outside Graceland
Fans wait outside Graceland(Action News 5)
By Parker King
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership.

Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original 13-acre grounds and thousands of Elvis’s personal effects such as clothes, furniture, cars, and awards.

With her passing, what is to become of this estate from an ownership perspective?

A spokesperson for Graceland told us briefly that ”the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children.”

Those children are Lisa Marie’s three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley.

“Elvis’s daughter... he loved her like she was a princess,” said Memphian Elias Savage outside the gates of Graceland.

The gate was open at Graceland on Friday, like it always is for busloads of tourists to come and soak in rock and roll history, but it tourists approached the estate with a more somber, reverent mindset.

Some fans stopped to place flowers near the gate in honor of Lisa Marie, like Cory Barrows.

“Deep sadness,” she said. “I just feel like it’s a big hit for the family and to Memphis as a whole, too.”

Graceland is one of the main tourist attractions of the Mid-South, with roughly half-a-million visitors coming to Memphis every year to tour the home.

It’s one of the most visited home museums in the country.

Barrows and Savage both hope that an ownership change will be the only change at Graceland, and that operations continue on the grounds as they always have so that everyone can continue to have a connection, in some small way, to music royalty.

“Graceland is Memphis,” Savage said. “You think about Memphis, and you think about Elvis and Graceland.”

“It’s arguably, I think, maybe the first thing people think of when they think of Memphis,” Barrows said. “It’s definitely a big part of the Memphis community.”

Next to Graceland in the Meditation Garden, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest next to her late son Benjamin and, of course, her father Elvis.

Funeral details for Lisa Marie Presley are still pending at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend stays chilly, with a return to rain chances...
Some snow showers developing, but cold winds for all today
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46
Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of...
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
Clear start to Wednesday.
Waking up to a few flurries this morning
State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handed down indictments to a former...
Former Fentress Co. officer indicted on rape charges, TBI says
Damante Golden, 29 of Knoxville, Dashawn Johnson, 29 of Knoxville, and Lawrence Stenson, 39 of...
Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting