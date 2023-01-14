Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky.

While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release.

“The fantastic second prize in the Mega Millions game was won in Louisville overnight,” President and CEO Mary Harville said. “We cannot wait to greet our newest millionaire!”

In addition to the million dollar win, there were also two $10,000 winning tickets sold in Franklin and Louisville.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were: 30 - 43 - 45 - 46 - 61 Mega Ball 14.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said players are encouraged to check their tickets for prize amounts won at kylottery.com or on the official Kentucky Lottery app.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
Officer Kenno Carlos
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office executed an undercover operation named "Operation Friday the...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

Latest News

Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena
Suspects
Liquor store burglarized over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
Sunshine returns as we head into Sunday with temperatures close to normal
Sunshine returns Sunday as we slowly start warming
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father