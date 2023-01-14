Knoxville police officer placed on leave after investigation into theft

Officer Kenno Carlos confessed to taking property from another Knoxville Police Department employee, according to officials.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft, according to spokesperson Scott Erland.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a KPD employee reported that property was missing from his locker. Erland said a continued internal investigation revealed that KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property.

On Friday night, he confessed to taking the property while being questioned by KPD Property Crimes investigators, according to Erland.

As a result, Carlos, who had been with KPD since 1994, was charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Joshua Campbell, 37.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weekend stays chilly, with a return to rain chances...
Some snow showers developing, but cold winds for all today
Severe thunderstorms in East Tennessee Thursday brought damaging winds.
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson Co. amid storms
Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46
Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of...
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
Clear start to Wednesday.
Waking up to a few flurries this morning
State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handed down indictments to a former...
Former Fentress Co. officer indicted on rape charges, TBI says