Liquor store burglarized over $3k worth of alcohol stolen

Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen.

Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View.

Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to the store.

Police say, four suspects got out of the vehicle with one having a sledgehammer to break the front door glass.

The other three suspects entered the store and stole various bottles of liquor valued at $3,000 to $4,000.

All the suspects were wearing hoodies, glasses, and gloves with their faces covered up completely except for their eyes.

One suspect is wearing a bright orange hat with “DENVER” in white letters on the front.

At this time, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Burglary of a Building Leno’s Liquor 1658 Sycamore View Report #2301005402ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 11, 2022,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, January 13, 2023

