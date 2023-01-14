Liquor store burglarized over $3k worth of alcohol stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A liquor store was broken into and over $3000 worth of various alcohol was stolen.
Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor on Jan. 11 at 1658 Sycamore View.
Officers were advised that surveillance video showed a grey Infiniti backing up to the store.
Police say, four suspects got out of the vehicle with one having a sledgehammer to break the front door glass.
The other three suspects entered the store and stole various bottles of liquor valued at $3,000 to $4,000.
All the suspects were wearing hoodies, glasses, and gloves with their faces covered up completely except for their eyes.
One suspect is wearing a bright orange hat with “DENVER” in white letters on the front.
At this time, no arrest has been made.
If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.
