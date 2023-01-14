LIVE THREAD: Border Battle Renewed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols have won eight of the last 13 meetings, including two of three last season. Since last season’s 107-79 loss at Rupp Arena on Jan. 15, Tennessee has played 20 games against SEC opponents posting a 19-1 record in those contests.

A win Saturday would give the Volunteers three straight over the Wildcats. In this series, neither team has authored a win streak longer than two games since 2013.

As was the case against Miss. State and South Carolina, the Vols are off to a great start, holding Kentucky scoreless through 4 minutes and leading the Cats 8-0.

New ballgame! Cats go on an 8-0 run tying the game thanks to a CJ. Fredrick 3-pointer anfd then taking a 10-8 lead on another Fredrick bucket. Vols respond with a Plavsic basket to tie the game at 10. Fredrick would strike again with another three as Kentucky takes a 13-10 lead into the under 12 minute break.

CJ Watson and several VFL’s on hand today to honor @clofton606 Also in attendance former UT head coach Buzz Peterson, who recruited Chris to UT @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/C4F3Tlpv7G — wvlt (@wvlt) January 14, 2023

Kentucky has struggled inside and that continues today with UT leading 16-4 on points in the paint. Cats do have 9 points off 7 Tennessee turnovers. Foul disparity as well. 8 for Vols and only 3 for Kentucky.

