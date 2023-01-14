Metro police investigate fatal shooting, multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that was reported at around 9:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of Bell Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined a car crash involving three vehicles had taken place prior to the shooting. Police said following the crash, one of the drivers got out of their vehicle and got into a confrontation with a man who was also involved in the accident.

One man is in custody following this morning's fatal shooting resulting from this crash that occurred on Bell Rd near Brookview Estates. Homicide detectives are piecing together what happened. pic.twitter.com/lQHw1zT72Q — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 14, 2023

The confrontation escalated, and the driver who initially exited their vehicle fired a gun and fatally shot the man.

Several witnesses are cooperating with police and are providing investigators with information regarding the incident, police said.

One person is currently detained and is being transported to MNPD headquarters to be interviewed further regarding their involvement in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.