Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Now, everyone has reunited.

“It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

“He was so excited you could see his little tail wagging in the car when you could see his dad and just all of Calvin’s nieces and nephews just went crazy for him,” Whitney Cruells said. “It was so adorable.”

Roscoe was found and taken to an animal rescue. There, they scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, he was reunited with his family.

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer, drove to South Carolina tasked with helping bring Roscoe home and said he’s one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Back with his family, hugs, kisses and of course treats await in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Kenno Carlos
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation
Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

MLK tribute concert in Knoxville
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
THP trooper rescues owl in road
We'll see dry conditions continuing into Monday with warmer temperatures
Several rounds of rain as temperatures begin to warm
John Tipton
Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen