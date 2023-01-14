Sunshine returns Sunday as we slowly start warming

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a warm up!
Sunshine returns as we head into Sunday with temperatures close to normal
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine makes its return for Sunday as a few high clouds mix in from time to time as temperatures slowly begin to warm into next week. Unfortunately, sunshine will be limited for the week ahead as several disturbances move through bringing rounds of rain beginning Monday night with a few breaks in between each round.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are going to cool quickly tonight as cold dry air has settled in and that will give us a frosty start heading into Sunday morning. Most areas are waking up into the middle 20s to start the day, but thankfully sunshine will make it feel a little warmer and help to bump temperatures through the afternoon. Winds will remain light, but out of the north so it will feel a little cooler at times.

Highs Sunday afternoon are headed close to average after the brief cool down we had with most locations topping out in the upper 40s. A few high clouds will mix in from time to time but will cause no issues with rainfall or any outdoor plans. Make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather while we have it, because changes are coming as we move into next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our first chance of rain moves in starting late Monday and into Tuesday morning with light to moderate showers at times. Most of the rain falls during the overnight while you are sleeping, but a few downpours are still possible for the morning commute Tuesday. Temperatures are slowly climbing each afternoon as well with most areas in the lower 50s Monday and then upper 50s to near 60 all the way through Thursday.

A brief break in the rain happens during Tuesday afternoon and the beginning of Wednesday before the next system arrives and brings some heavier rainfall at times starting late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

Temperatures continue to warm as rain chances increase
