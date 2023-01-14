Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Indiana native was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson sat at third on the depth chart behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton III this season.

Jackson would have likely battled to be second or third on the 2023 depth chart. Milton returns for another season and five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is already on campus and went through bowl practices as an early enrollee.

Jackson is the 10th Tennessee player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the regular season. The Vols added seven players from the portal so far: Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, Arizona State defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott, Miami offensive tackle John Campbell, BYU linebacker Keenan Pili, Texas offensive lineman Adrej Karic, UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and Indiana kicker Charles Campbell.

