VIDEO: Tennessee community hit hard by strong storms

MOORESVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small Marshall County community is picking up the pieces after strong storms caused major damage on Thursday night.

A storage shed was completely blown apart and homes and businesses lost siding and roof shingles from what witnesses said they believed was a tornado.

Large sheets of metal cover the ground across the Mooresville area from a barn and silo that had parts of the roof blown off around 4 p.m. Thursday when the worst of the storm hit the community.

Dixie Hobby said she was very concerned after getting a call from her daughter who was outside of their church when the storm hit. The awning her daughter was standing under collapsed and the gutters were ripped off the building.

“I just hoped she was ok,” Hobby said about racing to help her daughter. “I hope she didn’t get blown away or her car get blown before I could get to her.”

“We’ve had flooding, we’ve had snow, we’ve had ice,” Hobby said about living in the area for more than 20 years. “We’ve had a little bit of everything, but nothing like this.”

The sign outside the Mooresville Market and Deli where Hobby works was taken down in the storm. Parts of the siding in the back of the 80-year-old building were also blown away.

This five-minute video shows the moments powerful winds and rain make their way through Mooresville. Credit: Felix Fitzgerald Peña

The worst damage happened to a storage shed across the street from the market. The shed was torn apart by the fierce winds that left metal and wood scattered across a field.

Felix Pena lives next door to where the shed was destroyed and captured the whole incident on his security cameras.

“Everything was just gone with the wind in a matter of seconds,” Pena said. “That was one of the things that made my knees weak — when I realized it was so close to my house.”

The shed is only about 20 yards away from Pena’s house, but the winds did not knock over any of the pots on his front porch or move anything in his garage.

Pena and his neighbors are already making plans to repair the damage starting this weekend.

The National Weather Service said it is looking into if a tornado hit the community. At this time, they believe it was just caused by straight-line winds from the thunderstorms.

“There’s damage, but no one was hurt,” Hobby said. “Everybody made it out alive. Structural things can be replaced.”

