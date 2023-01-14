KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few flurries this morning, but that will give way to a partly sunny afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds linger through the morning Saturday and will begin to break apart as we head into the afternoon giving us a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm though as high temperatures are only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a nice weekend to venture out as long as you have a coat as sunshine returns for our Sunday along with a few high clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are climbing a little higher for Sunday afternoon as many areas look to top out in the upper 40s with a mixture of the sun and clouds. Clouds will begin to increase heading into Monday as our next system brings us a chance of rain starting Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be warming each afternoon with lower to middle 50s returning to start next week.

We’ll remain unsettled for much of next week as we warm closer to 60 degrees by next Thursday. Drier weather finally looks to move in as we end next week and head into next weekend.

