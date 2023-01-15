1 dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was found dead inside a Greene County house following a fire Sunday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire crews responded to the home located at 660 Choctaw Drive after a caller said they woke up to the family dog barking and running around inside the home. Once the caller went over to the house, she found smoke in the basement area, according to officials.

“Occupants began evacuating the home but were unable to make entry to the basement area,” officials said.

While firefighters worked to bring the flames under control, they found the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, in a bedroom in the basement, according to a release. The man’s remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy and formal identification.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a GCSD fire investigator will continue investigating the cause of the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Reaves,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.

