AP source: Hamlin plans to attend Bills game after collapse

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

His attendance at the game is expected to further charge up fans eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse, when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backwards, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills have not released any details about Hamlin’s plans for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Kenno Carlos
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials...
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office executed an undercover operation named "Operation Friday the...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
LIVE: President Biden gives remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
TN Lottery Logo
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash