Clarksville family displaced by house fire


A family was displaced after a fire at a home on Hattington Drive early Sunday morning.
A family was displaced after a fire at a home on Hattington Drive early Sunday morning.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

The fire investigator on the scene has determined that the fire started from an electrical malfunction of an outdoor string of lights on the back deck. The investigators said this was confirmed by video from a Ring camera.

