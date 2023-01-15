Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on Sunday for a missing teen out of Sevierville.

John Tipton, 19, was last seen in the area near Winfield Dunn Parkway on Sunday.

He is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Tipton was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Tipton is urged to call Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.