Financial expert explains the valuable lessons you can learn from your tax return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The annual tax return ritual is not something people look forward to. It can be financially painful if you owe the government large amounts of money. Financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group explains the valuable lessons you can learn from your tax return.

Although there are lessons to learn, Clay certainly understands the frustration. “Unless somebody’s getting a tax refund, it’s really just a labor,” Clay said. “But I think there’s some valuable lessons that everybody can learn from their tax return to make that process a little bit more appealing. I like to call it my big three.”

One of the the three takeaways includes taking advantage of all of your tax deferred opportunities. “A lot of us out here, 401ks, we have individual retirement accounts. We have 529 plans that we want to invest in for our children. So, look into your tax return and make sure that you’re reaching those deferral limits if you can,” Clay said.

He explains how he sees a lot of people make this second mistake, which is not understanding whether or not to itemize their tax deductions, and which items fall under standard deductions.

“So there was a big change in the tax code a couple years ago, which dramatically increased the standard deduction.” Clay goes onto explain the importance of the tax code change based on common deductions. “A lot of people look at their home mortgage interest, and they look at how they give to charities and oftentimes they think they’re getting a tax deduction for those particular items,” Clay said. “They may be falling under the standard deduction, and a lot of their charitable gifting in that home mortgage interest is actually not deductible.”

The financial expert says age is a factor as well when it comes to deductions and charitable giving. “If you’re 70 or 70 and a half or 72, it may cause you to give to charity in a different way.”

The third tip is to look at the overall tax efficiency of your investment portfolio. “Make sure you’re executing things like tax-loss harvesting, where if you have small losses in your portfolio, make sure you’re harvesting those losses to offset capital gains that are in your portfolio. Or you could deduct some of those losses against your income,” Clay said.

He explains if you’re working with an advisor, they should already be doing these things for you.

