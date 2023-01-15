Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day.

Lottery officials said tickets cost $1, and players have the opportunity to win up to $500 instantly by adding Quick Cash for an extra $1.

The lucky Knoxville player purchased the $640,000 ticket at Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville. The prize came from a drawing held on Friday, Jan. 13.

Congratulations to the $640,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot WINNER! 🎉 The winning jackpot ticket for last night’s drawing was sold at Gulf Mart in Knoxville. Now that’s how you Work Out a Win! pic.twitter.com/eKabm1B4t9 — Tennessee Lottery (@TNLottery) January 14, 2023

