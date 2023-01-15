Several rounds of rain as temperatures begin to warm

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking our next chance of rain.
We'll see dry conditions continuing into Monday with warmer temperatures
We'll see dry conditions continuing into Monday with warmer temperatures
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are going to continue to warm over the next few days, but we are trading in the sunshine for the rain gear as an unsettled pattern begins to take shape. Monday starts off dry, but showers are going to return starting late Monday evening and into the overnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another cold start is ahead to start the week as temperatures will be falling into the middle to upper 20s for Monday morning. Clouds will be on the increase as we see our next system slowly approaching from the west. We will be dry to start the day so you can leave the rain gear in the car for the first half of the day and even for the evening commute most areas look to stay dry.

Our highs are slowly warming each afternoon moving forward as most locations make a run to 50 for Monday afternoon before the cloud coverage becomes more widespread. Showers look to hold off during the day, but as we head into the late evening and overnight hours light showers and rain become more widespread. The best chance for widespread rain comes as we head overnight and into Tuesday morning with a few heavier downpours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday mornings commute will start off with scattered showers and downpours, but drier weather will begin to return for the afternoon as mostly cloudy to cloudy skies remain. The break in the rain continues into early Wednesday and even much of Wednesday looks relatively dry. Highs will become warmer as we are heading into the 60s Wednesday and upper 50s to near 60 for Wednesday.

Our warmest day looks to be Thursday as we are back into the middle 60s, but that comes at the price of rain and even a few storms. Rain chances quickly increase starting Wednesday evening with scattered showers and downpours continuing into Thursday.

We'll see rain chances returning as we head into Monday night
We'll see rain chances returning as we head into Monday night

