WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday.

A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road.

“Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for an owl,” a THP official tweeted.

In the video, the owl flies out of the road to a nearby telephone pole.

