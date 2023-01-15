WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday.

A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road.

“Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for an owl,” a THP official tweeted.

In the video, the owl flies out of the road to a nearby telephone pole.

@THPKnoxville Trp. Crouser had a roadside safety chat with a feathered friend 🦉 today. Thankfully Mr. Owl agreed with the Trooper that the road was no place for an owl. Mr. Owl was thankful for the Trooper's kindness and guidance as it will keep us all safe. 🫶🦉 pic.twitter.com/1CaSqEZpbM — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) January 15, 2023

