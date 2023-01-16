1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday.

The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues.

Dakota was 13 years old. In the wild, timber wolves have a lifespan of eight to 13 years, the zoo says.

Dakota’s keepers describe him as a “very good boy, benevolent, and a laid-back leader who only interfered in social dynamics when he was really needed.”

He loved to play in the snow in his younger years and was excellent at catching fish from his pool. He was very attached to his keepers and loved interacting with them daily. Our pack were siblings and all the same age which means they all grew old together.

The remaining wolf in the pack, a female called Meeka, shares a birthday with Dakota on April 9, 2009.

Timber wolves typically live in packs of four to 40.

The zoo says given the nature of these animals, it is unlikely another pack would accept her, and her age makes it difficult to introduce her to another wolf at this time.

Meeka is being carefully monitored by her human pack, and is receiving lots of special attention, enrichment, and interactions. Memphis Zoo will miss our friend, Dakota.

Timber wolves, also known as gray wolves, are the largest wild member of the dog family and inhabit vast areas of the Northern Hemisphere, including North America.

