1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

Dakota the timber wolf
Dakota the timber wolf(Memphis Zoo)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday.

The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues.

Dakota was 13 years old. In the wild, timber wolves have a lifespan of eight to 13 years, the zoo says.

Dakota’s keepers describe him as a “very good boy, benevolent, and a laid-back leader who only interfered in social dynamics when he was really needed.”

The remaining wolf in the pack, a female called Meeka, shares a birthday with Dakota on April 9, 2009.

Timber wolves typically live in packs of four to 40.

The zoo says given the nature of these animals, it is unlikely another pack would accept her, and her age makes it difficult to introduce her to another wolf at this time.

Timber wolves, also known as gray wolves, are the largest wild member of the dog family and inhabit vast areas of the Northern Hemisphere, including North America.

