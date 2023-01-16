$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death

(New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resource officers are investigating a poaching case of an elk in McCreary County.

Officers said a department employee found the elk carcass on Jan. 13 near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management area.

The elk was one of the 40 moved to McCreary County last winter from other counties.

Elk hunting is prohibited in the county. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London or Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-25-ALERT.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Latest News

Warmer Tuesday as showers come to an end
Rain returns overnight, drier for Tuesday afternoon
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
ARCHIVO - Tom Brady, quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, abandona el campo tras un...
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report
Rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday
Clouds increase today ahead of rounds of rain this week
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have closed Newfound Gap Road near the...
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road