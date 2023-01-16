Clouds increase today ahead of rounds of rain this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the warmer temperatures return with the rain this week.
Rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday
Rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see more clouds this afternoon with temperatures slowly warming up. Our first round of rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a frosty start to the day as temperatures are ranging from the mid to upper 20s this morning. We are starting out with the sunshine but clouds return by the afternoon hours.

Highs are expected to get near 50 degrees this afternoon ahead of our first round of rain. Spotty showers return mainly after dinner time with more scattered to widespread rain overnight into early Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday. We should see the bulk of the rain push out of here just in time for the morning commute. The sun will come out Tuesday afternoon with a high near 62 degrees. Winds from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph keeps us on the warmer side.

We’ll get a break from the rain throughout most of the day Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs stay in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Our second round of rain arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday morning with a cold front. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Temperatures drop to near 50 degrees by the end of the week and into the weekend. We’ll stay dry both Friday and Saturday before scattered showers return Sunday.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

