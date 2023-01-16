Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate.

Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream.

On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests can get a kids sweet cream cup or cone for $1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to an announcement.

Interested guests can go to Cruze Farm locations in Downtown Knoxville at 445 South Gay Street, East Knoxville at 2721 Asbury Road and Sevierville at 1642 Parkway, to be part of the fun.



