Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream

The celebration will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate.

Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream.

On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests can get a kids sweet cream cup or cone for $1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to an announcement.

Interested guests can go to Cruze Farm locations in Downtown Knoxville at 445 South Gay Street, East Knoxville at 2721 Asbury Road and Sevierville at 1642 Parkway, to be part of the fun.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered at the Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville on Monday to honor...
MLK Tribute event in Knoxville Church
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate sentenced to death for Blount Co. murder dies
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pumpkin pie could be a Tennessee state symbol