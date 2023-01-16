Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow.

The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At this time, both the north and southbound sides of the road are closed. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

TDOT expects the road to be clear and open again by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

