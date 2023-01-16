Knoxville tribute show celebrates MLK’s legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played a variety of arrangements that featured Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, Michael Rodgers and Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon.

“We’ve actually included some of his speeches and writings in the show. So, I’ll also be reading those throughout the show almost as like a little bit of a narrator so it will be a lot of his voice coming through in the show,” Carmon said.

On December 10, 1964, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. received the Nobel Prize for Peace for combating racial inequality in the 1960s.

Aram Demirjian, music director at the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, said the tribute concert is a celebration of his legacy.

“It’s vital that we continue to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy and it’s important to do it with an exceeding amount of respect and reverence,” Demirjian said.

