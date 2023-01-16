Rain returns overnight, drier for Tuesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers begin to develop and move in as we head through the overnight and into Tuesday morning with some heavier downpours possible. Temperatures are continuing to warm over the next several days as winds remain out of the southwest and that will bring in moisture and help boost afternoon highs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and downpours begin to develop as we head into the overnight and that will continue to stick around as we move into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are going to hold fairly steady through the night with lows back into the middle 40s to near 50 as warmer air slowly works its way in. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but totals remain on the lower end with many areas looking at a quarter to half inch.

Good news is that rain doesn’t linger all day as we slowly clear out heading into Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer and with the help of southwesterly winds at 15-20 mph at times it will help to warm us into the lower 60s. Some sunshine will be possible for the second half of the day, but clouds will remain a part of the forecast for much of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday nights rain isn’t the only chance we are tracking as we get a brief break into Wednesday with more sunshine and clouds mixing before the next front arrives Wednesday night. Temperatures remain on the warmer side with highs in the lower 60s right on through Thursday. That is well above average for this time of year as we should be sitting in the upper 40s.

Rain moves back in Wednesday night and through Thursday morning before slowly tapering off for the afternoon. In total a general 1-2 inches of rain is possible over the course of the week.

Showers and downpours are moving in Tuesday morning (WVLT)

