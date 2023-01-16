Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home

Six have been killed, including a teen mom and a baby, in shooting at home in central...
Six have been killed, including a teen mom and a baby, in shooting at home in central California. Two suspects are sought.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

“We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family,” he said.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says
Rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday
Clouds increase today ahead of rounds of rain this week