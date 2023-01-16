Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

Tennessee’s basketvols took a dive in the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday.
Tennessee basketball
Tennessee basketball(Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics | Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday.

The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).

The Vols face off against Mississippi State, another unranked team, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
Fans wait outside Graceland
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Latest News

Rickea Jackson, leading Lady Vols leading scorer against UGA
Lady Vols stay perfect in league play with win over Georgia
Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena
March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
#5 Vols and Cats set to rumble at Thompson-Boling Arena
Tayven Jackson
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal