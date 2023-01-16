Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday.

The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).

The Vols face off against Mississippi State, another unranked team, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

