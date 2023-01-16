Tennessee inmate sentenced to death for Blount Co. murder dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee death row inmate died Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

James Dellinger, 71, was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 16. Officials said he died from apparent natural causes.

The man was previously sentenced to death in 1996 for first degree murder out of Blount County, according to TDOC officials.

Dellinger and co-defendant Gary Sutton, 52, were both sentenced to death for the 1992 shotgun slaying of Tommy Griffin, 24, the Associated Press reported. In addition, the individuals had previously been convicted in 1993 of murdering Griffin’s sister, Connie Branam, whose body was discovered in her burned vehicle.

A release stated the exact cause of death was pending official determination by a medical examiner.

