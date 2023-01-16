Woman missing in Haywood Co.

Missing woman in Haywood
Missing woman in Haywood(Haywood County Sheriff Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that went missing in early January.

Britney Watson, 34, was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

Watson has brown hair and eyes and she’s 5′9.

According to HCSO, her car was found parked with a flat tire off exit 52. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police are looking for her husband Kevin Watson. His truck was found in the Big Eddy area, and may be armed and suicidal.

If you have any information on their location contact HCSO at 731-722-6158.

