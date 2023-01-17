Adult Dental now covered by TennCare, how this will impact health outcomes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the turn of 2023, people getting health services under the coverage of TennCare who are older than 21 can now seek dental help.

Before the new year, TennCare only covered people under 21 in dental care, creating a mad dash for people to get their teeth, gums and mouth worked on before they aged out of the system.

Dentists are now applauding the change, calling it a game changer in the health world.

“The impact of that on our systemic health overall is going to be huge for our community,” said Dr. Kerri Everson at Division Dental in Oak Ridge. “Now they kind of have a dental home they can come and get treated.”

Division Dental had long covered children under the old plan; now they’re opening up their services to provide for the new generation covered.

“We were on board the minute they said go, and we’re excited we can provide our community and this service for them,” said Dr. Everson.

Regular exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns, and more are now covered by the providers accepting TennCare.

”We don’t think about patients that are dentureless, without teeth, and they haven’t had a set of dentures for 30 years; we’ve had patients come in like that already, and for us to be able to provide that service to give them a new smile and make their denture functional again—it’s a huge impact,” said Dr. Everson.

The impacts of dental problems can last far beyond discomfort, according to Dr. Everson.

”If you’re having a toothache you may not feel like getting out of bed that day, if you have a toothache you may not take your kid to school that day or get out of bed to go to work that day,” Dr. Everson said.

As more people come to get help, Dr. Everson asks everyone to be patient as dental offices work with the influx of people seeking services.

