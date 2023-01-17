The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn saga development

The City of Crossville tells WVLT News the city is helping residents find alternative living arrangements.
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville is working to finalize an agreement with the owners of the Village Inn motel to purchase the embattled property.

On Wednesday, owners said the City was not holding up its end of the agreement and working to find alternative housing for the people still living at the property.

City Attorney Randall York responded to WVLT News’ request for information late last week, saying Crossville still intends to purchase the property and expects the city council to finalize the deal soon.

The attorney also said the City was holding up its end of the bargain, working to find housing for those needing help.

While some have been successful, he said some are refusing the help the City of Crossville is providing.

York outlined a handful of the issues the City is facing in the rehoming process. He said there was unpaid rent for some at previous stays in public housing, while others have felonies that will prevent them from qualifying for housing.

In addition, some residents said they didn’t have social security cards, and/or cell phones. However, the attorney added some who don’t have a cell phone had expressed a disinterest in being given one.

For those with unpaid debts, the City is working with them to remedy that situation. Moreover, for individuals that have felonies, the City is working to see if they can be expunged, with the help of local BAR members who will help them through the process.

While the City said it paid an outside law firm to investigate how the July clerical error happened, WVLT News asked for a copy of that report but was told it’s not available to the public yet.

According to the eviction notices given out to residents at the beginning of January, they have until the 31st to vacate the property.

