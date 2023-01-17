Dolly Parton releases baking collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton announced Tuesday a new baking collection will be hitting stores soon.

In partnership with Duncan Hines, the Dolly Parton Baking Collection will feature brownie, cornbread and biscuit mixes.

I’m so excited to launch my new @realduncanhines’ cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mixes. 🧁 Sign-up for a chance to be the first to try them! #duncanhinespartner https://t.co/HRAe1H0RRi pic.twitter.com/HKIs32egtv — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 17, 2023

Duncan Hines is offering those who subscribe to their emails a special collection that will include all the mixes, as well as some Dolly Parton swag. The collection features a Dolly-inspired towel, spatula, recipe card, and a special note from Dolly herself.

For more information or to sign-up for the special collection offer, visit Duncan Hines’ website.

