Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tax season starts next Monday, and maybe it’s a chance for you to get some extra money. However, experts told WVLT News that taxpayers shouldn’t bank on big refunds this year.

The tax filing process in the last few years was slightly different because of the pandemic—people were getting more money back, thanks to significant tax breaks.

Now, several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year. For the average family, that could mean big changes worth thousands of dollars.

One of the most significant changes is the tax break for daycare. It’s down from $8,000 to $2,100.

The child tax credit has been reduced from $3,000 to $2,000 and only applies to kids under 17 years old.

Last year, the average credit for tax season was $3,200.

“Congress issued, we all know, the stimulus payments, and also they expanded certain types of credits, specifically the child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit,” Matthew Johnson said, a tax attorney. “Coming this year, or really for the 2022 filing season, those credits were reduced, and there are no more stimulus payments.”

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting tax returns next week. The deadline isn’t until April 18th; it’s a few days later this year because the 15th falls on the weekend.

To make things easier, the IRS encourages people to have all the correct information before filing, like social security numbers and taxpayer ID numbers. In addition, IRS representatives said most people could expect refunds in less than three weeks after filing.

Click here if you have questions about filing your tax return.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.