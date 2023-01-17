East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family is using their grief as fuel to give back.

Tre Thompson and his siblings suddenly lost their mother, Stephanie Allison, in October 2022. She always taught her kids to take care of others.

“She was a spunky woman. She loved people. She’d give people the shirt off her back if she had to,” Thompson said.

Even though times were tough growing up, Allison constantly gave to people in need.

“Her smile just lit up the whole world. She loved giving back to her community, and that’s just what we’re doing here today,” her daughter, Maya Thompson, said.

Tre, his siblings, family, and friends loaded their cars with $1,000 of pizza, snacks, hygiene products, and clothes. They took everything to the North Broadway bridge for the homeless community.

The effort was about more than simply feeding people. They connected and shared stories with them. It was also a way for them to find closure.

“I definitely feel her here. I feel her smiling. It’s hard, but we’re doing this for her, and this is what she would have wanted,” said Maya.

“She would be ecstatic. She would be proud. She would be proud,” Thompson said.

After the great response, the Thompson siblings want to feed people again sometime in the spring or summer.

