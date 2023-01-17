East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge.
Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family is using their grief as fuel to give back.

Tre Thompson and his siblings suddenly lost their mother, Stephanie Allison, in October 2022. She always taught her kids to take care of others.

“She was a spunky woman. She loved people. She’d give people the shirt off her back if she had to,” Thompson said.

Even though times were tough growing up, Allison constantly gave to people in need.

“Her smile just lit up the whole world. She loved giving back to her community, and that’s just what we’re doing here today,” her daughter, Maya Thompson, said.

Tre, his siblings, family, and friends loaded their cars with $1,000 of pizza, snacks, hygiene products, and clothes. They took everything to the North Broadway bridge for the homeless community.

The effort was about more than simply feeding people. They connected and shared stories with them. It was also a way for them to find closure.

“I definitely feel her here. I feel her smiling. It’s hard, but we’re doing this for her, and this is what she would have wanted,” said Maya.

“She would be ecstatic. She would be proud. She would be proud,” Thompson said.

After the great response, the Thompson siblings want to feed people again sometime in the spring or summer.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered at the Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville on Monday to honor...
Hundreds gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Knoxville church
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn saga development
The City of Crossville tells WVLT News the city is helping residents find alternative living...
The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn
Warmer Tuesday as showers come to an end
Rain returns overnight, drier for Tuesday afternoon