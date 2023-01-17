Elderly man rescued after car submerged in Wilson Co. creek

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after the vehicle was swept into a creek in southern Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 85-year-old man, identified as Jerry L. Scott, was going to pick up a friend to go to the grocery store at about 9:45 a.m. and tried to cross a concrete pad across Fall Creek in a low-lying area. Water was covering Baldy Ford Road.

Troopers said the man’s car was swept away and began floating down the creek.

Crews rescued a man from a Wilson Co. creek Tuesday morning.

The man’s car eventually got hung on a rock ledge and stopped floating down stream, THP said. Wilson County water rescue crews were able to safely rescue the man from his vehicle. A tow truck was able to retrieve the car.

The man refused treatment on scene.

