Elderly man rescued after car submerged in Wilson Co. creek

The man is expected to be OK.
THP says an elderly man was rescued from a Lebanon creek Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after the vehicle was swept into a creek in southern Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 85-year-old man, identified as Jerry L. Scott, was going to pick up a friend to go to the grocery store at about 9:45 a.m. and tried to cross a concrete pad across Fall Creek in a low-lying area. Water was covering Baldy Ford Road.

Troopers said the man’s car was swept away and began floating down the creek.

The man’s car eventually got hung on a rock ledge and stopped floating down stream, THP said. Wilson County water rescue crews were able to safely rescue the man from his vehicle. A tow truck was able to retrieve the car.

The man refused treatment on scene.

