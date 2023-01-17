Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away.

For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.

“It can be crazy. It could be easy it just all depends on the amount of snow. It also all depends on how much ice we get on the road,” said Gaffney. “It can definitely be a little bit scary at times.”

Gaffney said this past snow event took four days of work to remove the nine inches of snow that were on Newfound Gap Road.

While some people dislike the wintry weather, it gave a group of teens from Florida the opportunity to see snow for the first time.

“So excited because like I said, I haven’t seen snow since I was little and it’s just a lot of fun to play in,” said Gage Slorp, who was in the area with his family from Florida. “It’s you get the run around, and if you fall down, you don’t really get hurt.”

“They’re enjoying themselves. This is what they do. I guess it’s just what teenagers do; I don’t, I go from Michigan so this is normal for me, but they’re all Florida kids,” said Tara Hackenberg.

Park service roads crew said this is why they do their job. They wanted to get the road back open so people can enjoy the mountains safely.

“Yes, sir,” said Gaffney. “That’s the main reason for us to be up there. And to make it safe for folks to come and visit and see the snow and see the mountains and the views and everything. It can be crazy.”

The highest amount of snow recorded this time was 16″ at Mount LeConte.

Snow piles remain at Newfound Gap. The park crews said they would return soon to remove them. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.