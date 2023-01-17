Gas prices in Tennessee up 23 cents in last month


Gas pump(Contributed)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee continued to fluctuate last week according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA said Tuesday the Tennessee gas price average is now $2.99, which is nearly 23 cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents less than one year ago.

“Oil prices continue to be the biggest factor influencing pump prices right now,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “While we are still seeing downward pressure on our pump prices from lackluster gasoline demand, increasing crude oil prices are causing our gas prices to continue to trend higher. Drivers will likely continue to see prices fluctuate further this week.”

According to the data released Tuesday, 68% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.31 for regular unleaded. Tennessee is the seventh least expensive market in the nation.

The short days and messy weather of January are combining to keep people off the roads, lowering gasoline demand. But the price of oil rose as fears of a global economic recession eased. The national average for a gallon of gas rose by five cents since last week nationally to $3.32. Today’s national average is 17 cents more than a month ago and a penny more than a year ago.

In Tennessee, the most expensive metro markets are Jackson, Johnson City and Memphis at $3.04 per gallon. The least expensive metro markets in the state are Chattanooga ($2.91), Clarksville ($2.92) and Cleveland ($2.97).

