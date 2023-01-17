Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces early sale of parking tags

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the park will begin selling parking tags for its "Park it Forward" program in January.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bridge
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bridge(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced it would begin selling parking tags for its “Park it Forward” program in January.

The parking program will go into effect on March 1 and require parking tags for some of the park’s most popular spots.

“Park it Forward is crucial to the future of the park and its resources,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Parking tag sales will provide critically needed support to protect and enhance the visitor experience, not just for tomorrow, but for generations to come.”

Tags will be available per vehicle and cannot be transferred.

Those interested can buy the annual pass for $40 here. All revenue from the sales will go directly to the park.

