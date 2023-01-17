Hundreds gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Knoxville church

Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville hosted a commemoration to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, more than 300 people gathered at the Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial tribute event to commemorate his life and civil rights activism.

Several pastors, reverends and bishops from across the country joined the event. Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., the keynote speaker at the commemoration, explained what people should take away from what MLK stood for.

“Making sure that we do our part to make manifest the things, not just the dream speech, but everything that he talked about inequality and disenfranchisement and the ethic of love,” McKissick said.

One person in attendance was Rev. Harold Middlebrook, a civil rights activist and friend of MLK. According to Middlebrook, Dr. King had a great sense of humor and a passion for educating others. Qualities that he said he misses the most about him.

“Doctor King could tell some pretty good jokes; he could be humorous at times. He loved to swim, he loved to share, but he loved to teach,” Middlebrook said.

