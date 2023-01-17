Knoxville fire responds to ‘significant’ crash on Magnolia Ave.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a “significant” crash Tuesday.
(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a “significant” crash Tuesday.

The wreck happened in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to an alert from KFD. Mark Wilbanks, KFD’s assistant chief, told WVLT News that multiple people were injured during the crash.

WVLT News has reached out to the Knoxville Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.

