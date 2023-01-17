Knoxville man remembers fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave its name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Martin Luther King Jr. and Harold Middlebrook’s friendship began at Morehouse College in Atlanta in the 1960′s when the two civil rights leaders were fighting for equality.

The pair would share a jail cell in Atlanta during sit in’s, with King’s father bailing Middlebrook out of jail and sharing their home with the now Knoxville native.

In 1988, exactly 20 years after King’s death, Middlebrook continued the efforts of others advocating for a road in Knoxville to be named after King.

Conversations about the change had started and stopped for a few years before ‘88, before Middlebrook and four others went door to door, petitioning neighbors for a change.

“We had about three people who opposed it, and everyone else was on board with it, and we put it before the city council and got it done,” said Middlebrook.

What used to be East Vine Avenue now is the MLK Avenue that East Tennesseans now know after the name made its change 35 years ago.

“People have to talk about the name Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Middlebrook.

Moving forward, Middlebrook hopes that the area around MLK Avenue sees more thriving businesses and growth to fulfill the vision that Middlebrook had for the area back in 1988.

While some may see it as just a road, Middlebrook hopes that more people think of Dr. King’s lessons and find encouragement in the name of MLK Ave.

“We can make this world a place of love and peace for all people,” said Middlebrook.

Middlebrook and others are a part of the MLK Commemorative Commission, which aims to keep Dr. King’s memory alive in East Tennessee.

