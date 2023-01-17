KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim, who was not injured, that the two were breaking into a car in the parking lot when the victim tried to intervene. At that point, the suspects allegedly fired at the victim and fled in a white Kia.

Officers were then able to track the suspects using a Flock camera, then tried to stop the car near the I-40 E ramp from Cherry Street, Erland said. Officers followed the car, which crashed on I-40 near Asheville Highway, Erland added. The two suspects were taken into custody around 9:45 a.m., according to Erland.

Both teens were not named by KPD, but Erland did say they are from New York. The Kia, which was reported as stolen, was taken into custody along with multiple stolen guns.

