Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”(TODAY / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a late week cold front’s gusty winds and scattered...
Rain exits early today, with warmer air here until our next First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet