More clouds ahead of the line of gusty rain and storms with Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds stick around Wednesday ahead of the line of rain and storms arriving with the cold front Thursday. That front moves through during the morning commute, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The layers of clouds stick around tonight with more fog by Wednesday morning. We’ll drop to around 46 degrees by the morning.

Those clouds stick around all day and the fog will be slow to dissipate throughout the morning, so temperatures will likely only get into the mid to upper 50s. Spotty rain is possible Wednesday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A broken line of rain and storms moves in Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday’s morning commute due to gusty downpours and storms between 6 and 10 AM. Gusts increase to around 40 mph within stronger storms, but the winds and warmth continue throughout the afternoon. We’ll be around 64 on Thursday, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph the rest of the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cooler air moves in to end the week. We’ll get back to “normal” with clouds slowly clearing Friday and a high of 50 degrees. Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees, then clouds return Sunday with scattered rain moving in again.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

