North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area to host trapper training camp

LADOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is teaming up with local trappers to host a youth camp in March at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County. The course will run March 10 through 12.

The free course will introduce kids to trapping and predator control in the mountains of East Tennessee, and will include lessons on trapping, equipment, ethics, regulations and trapping.

The course, which is open to youth ages 10-15 and parents, will include a meal Friday evening and breakfast Saturday and Sunday. Students will need to bring lunch.

The program is set to be hosted at 609 Titus Hollow Rd., Pioneer, Tennessee 37847.

