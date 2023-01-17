PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win

Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga.

The organization stated the school’s use of Uga drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds like pugs, boxers and English bulldogs.

In the letter, PETA cited several studies that indicate these dogs are bred to have deformities that cause labored breathing, snorting, coughing, gagging, tiring easily and fainting.

“Many can’t even go for a walk or chase a ball without gasping for air,” PETA wrote.

PETA’s motto reads in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment.”

The organization said that Uga is not a toy to be carted to chaotic football stadiums across the country.

Instead, PETA is asking the university’s president to replace Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a “winning way.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say

Latest News

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds