Protecting teen drivers during National Teen Driving Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers ages 15-20 are considered some of the most distracted drivers on the roadways. Officials said there are certain devices and apps you can get on your phone to keep those distractions away while you’re driving.

U.S. Cellular has several options for families to look into for their driving teens:

Establish your own rules of the road. A simple yet effective step is to establish rules and expectations with your teen. US Cellular’s Digital Family Matters website offers a free, customizable Parent-Child Agreement to help aid in this process. Families can outline specifics relative to phone usage while driving – such as not texting and driving, keeping location apps active and other important details like curfews and nighttime driving limitations. Parents can even commit to abide by the expectations as well. These agreements can be downloaded, signed and shared – and edited as needed.

Get situated before setting out. Mobile devices serve as a resource for music, driving directions and more. Before hitting the road, get connected to CarPlay or Bluetooth if able, then set the phone out of the way or use one of many mounting devices available on the market, like a car mount for cellphones. Drivers should confirm sightlines are clear and their hands are not touching their device before heading out.

Use Focus Mode. Built-in phone features are available to help drivers stay focused. Driving Focus and Driving Mode can be utilized on iPhones and Android phones, respectively. This mode uses a “do not disturb” feature by limiting notifications, calls and texts when driving. Individuals sending a message will see that the driver has silenced notifications or receive an automatic reply, depending on settings. Incoming calls are only allowed when connected to CarPlay, Bluetooth or a hands-free accessory, and individuals can ask their smartphone digital assistant – like ask Siri or Bixby – to read replies. Explore these modes to see all the features, settings and allowances.

Take advantage of apps. A wide range of applications are available to help with location sharing, that can monitor driving speeds and phone usage, and even detect accidents. Life360 and Find My Family are two great options for download.

″Life 360 and Find my Family are ways to track your teen driver, monitor their speed and if any accidents happen you will be notified as well. It will also tell you if they’re driving while distracted,” store manager Soriah al-Hussein said.

Officials also recommend teens use Bluetooth to keep their trips hands-free.

