Rain exits early today, with warmer air here until our next First Alert Weather Day for gusty storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After rain last night, warmer air continues to move our way, but that’s ahead of the next cold front. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Thursday morning, as a line of gusty rain and storms moves through our area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The bulk of the rainfall and the persistent coverage was last night, which means roads are still wet, of course, but the coverage in rain is decreasing quickly each hour of the morning commute. Temperatures are warmer already on the Plateau to South Valley, but that will move in as the rain breaks up. We’re starting the day in the low 40s.

Scattered rain can develop through the late morning, but the coverage continues to decrease to just a stray shower possible this afternoon. We’ll also see more cloud breaks to reveal some sunshine. We’re topping out around 62degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight comes with layers of clouds and fog, with a mild low of 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s clouds continue to increase, but we’re still on the warmer side. The high will be around 62 degrees, with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph. (Seasonable high is 48 degrees for Knoxville.) Spotty rain is possible Wednesday evening.

A broken line of rain and storms moves in Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday’s morning commute due to gusty downpours and storms between 6 and 10 AM. Gusts increase to around 40 mph within a stronger storms, but the winds and warmth continue throughout the afternoon. We’ll be around 64 on Thursday, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph the rest of the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cooler air moves in to end the week. Well, we’ll get back to “normal”, with clouds slowly clearing Friday and a high of 50 degrees. Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees, then clouds return Sunday with scattered rain moving in again.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.