Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons in Florida Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Heavy snow closes Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl
An investigation is underway in Virginia after 13 schools did not inform students they won...
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller speaks about the recent shootings.
Mayor faults 'radicalism' in shooting at elected officials' homes